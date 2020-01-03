TODAY |

Computer system matching experts at spotting breast cancer in scans

Source:  1 NEWS

An artificial intelligence system developed by Google proved as effective as experts at predicting which women would develop breast cancer based on screening mammograms, researchers say.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New research from London shows computer systems trained to read x-rays is on par with two doctors working together. Source: 1 NEWS

The study, which was published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, shows a computer system trained to read x-rays is on par with two experts working together.

The AI system could pick cancers with a similar accuracy to expert radiologists.

It reduced the number of false positive results by 5.7 per cent in the US-based group and by 1.2 per cent in the British-based group.

The number of false negatives, where tests are wrongly classified as normal, were also cut by 9.4 per cent in the US group, and by 2.7 per cent in the British group.

One in eight women globally are affected by breast cancer.

About 20 per cent of breast cancers are missed by radiologists in mammograms, according to the American Cancer Society.

World
Health
Science
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
Holidaymakers, DOC scramble to save pod of whales washed up on Coromandel beach
2
Kangaroo Island residents, tourists urged to seek safety as Aussie bushfires burn out of control
3
'It's character testing' - Bug throws Black Caps SCG Test into chaos
4
Toronto Wolfpack blown away by 'training freak' Sonny Bill Williams
5
New Year's heartbreak after wallet with $1900 disappears during Auckland woman's good deed
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:28

New style of shopping could help the global fashion industry become more sustainable

'It was so ferocious and quick' - NSW woman watches from lake as home burns down
00:24

Kangaroo Island residents, tourists urged to seek safety as Aussie bushfires burn out of control

Iran vows 'harsh' response to US killing of top general