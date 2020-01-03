Computer system matching experts at spotting breast cancer in scans

An artificial intelligence system developed by Google proved as effective as experts at predicting which women would develop breast cancer based on screening mammograms, researchers say.

The study, which was published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, shows a computer system trained to read x-rays is on par with two experts working together.

The AI system could pick cancers with a similar accuracy to expert radiologists.

It reduced the number of false positive results by 5.7 per cent in the US-based group and by 1.2 per cent in the British-based group.

The number of false negatives, where tests are wrongly classified as normal, were also cut by 9.4 per cent in the US group, and by 2.7 per cent in the British group.

One in eight women globally are affected by breast cancer.