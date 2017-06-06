'Completely paralyzed. Frozen. Lifeless' - Bill Cosby accused of using fame and power to violate woman

Bill Cosby went on trial yesterday on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman more than a decade ago, with a prosecutor warning the jury not to fall into the trap of confusing the 79-year-old comedian with the beloved family man he played on TV.

Cosby used his power and fame to violate an employee of Temple University's basketball program, Assistant District Attorney Kristen Feden said in her opening statement.

The TV star previously admitted under oath that he gave Andrea Constand pills and touched her genitals as she lay on his couch at his suburban Philadelphia mansion, the prosecutor said.

"She couldn't say no," Feden said. "She can't move, she can't talk. Completely paralyzed. Frozen. Lifeless."

Andrea Constand. Source: Associated Press

Defense lawyer Brian McMonagle immediately attacked what he said were inconsistencies in Constand's story, disputed that Constand was incapacitated, and made the case that she and Cosby, who was married, had a romantic relationship.

McMonagle said Cosby gave her the cold and allergy medicine Benadryl only after she complained she couldn't sleep.

McMonagle said Constand changed the date of the encounter from mid-March to mid-January of 2004.

And he said Constand initially told police that she and Cosby had never spoken afterward, when, in fact, phone records show the two talked 72 times after mid-January - and two-thirds of the calls were initiated by Constand.

Cosby is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cosby's wife, Camille, was absent as the TV star, carrying a wooden cane and grabbing his spokesman's arm for support, walked past dozens of cameras into the courthouse.

Cosby smiled but said nothing when someone asked how he was feeling.



Constand, 44, of the Toronto area, is expected to take the stand this week and tell her story in public for the first time. A woman who claims Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 1996 will also testify in an effort by prosecutors to show that he had pattern of behaviour.



Then a deposition unsealed in 2015 in a lawsuit brought by Constand revealed that Cosby had a long history of extramarital liaisons with young women and that he obtained quaaludes in the 1970s to give to women before sex. Dozens of women soon came forward to say he had drugged and assaulted them.



Constand filed a police complaint in 2005 over the encounter at his home.

The district attorney at the time said the case was too weak to prosecute. But a new set of prosecutors charged Cosby a year and a half ago after the deposition became public and numerous women came forward.

McMonagle suggested Constand and the other accuser set to testify were seeking payouts over the allegations. And he told jurors that Cosby apologised to Constand's mother in a phone call the year after the encounter not because he had assaulted her, but to say, "I'm sorry, I'm a married man, and I never should have done it."