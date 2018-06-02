Competitive donut eaters fall short of world record 55 donuts in eight minutes

A dozen competitive eaters celebrated National Donut Day in Hollywood yesterday with a contest that doubled as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army.

Matt Stonie won the prize by downing 48 donuts in eight minutes -- not enough to break the "world record" of 55 set at last year's contest by fellow competitive eater Joey Chestnut.

"The donuts were good, the crowd was cheering me on and it was a very electric contest today. It was a fun time," Stonie said afterwards.

Friday's event, overseen by Major League Eating, was held outside the historic TCL Chinese Theatre. The Salvation Army launched National Donut Day in Chicago in 1938. Many donut shops around the US were giving the treats away all day.