'Compassion and unity' - moving service for Orlando Pulse Nightclub on one-year anniversary of massacre

Church bells rang 49-times, for the 49 killed in US's worst mass shooting in modern times.
00:22
1
Serenity Joesph saw people rolling around on the ground after a fire broke out in a bedroom of the upstairs unit.

Video: Witness describes 'nightmarish' scene of seeing people 'rolling around' after Otara fire that injured four teenagers

01:47
2
Matile Tuvae says she 'found it a bit odd' to be asked to make the call after Tevita Kava fell off the boat in the Waitemata Harbour on Saturday.

Body found in Auckland's Waitemata Harbour yesterday identified as Tevita Kava, who fell off charter boat

00:30
3
The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 to win the finals series 4-1.

Video: The moment Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers to claim 2017 NBA title

00:30
4
Family Feud host Steve Harvey was left scratching his head when young Bob was answering a question.

Watch: Bob Irwin's Aussie accent leaves US TV host Steve Harvey utterly confused

5
Police (file picture).

Man charged for dangerous driving after hitting eight and 10-year-old girls


03:28
Christie Marceau was stabbed to death in 2011 by Akshay Chand.

Police prosecutor was strongly against teenager's killer being let out on bail before attack

Christie Marceau was stabbed to death by Akshay Chand.

00:54
Dickson was in awe of Peter Burling and the Team NZ crew after they dismantled the Swedes in race seven.

'Today was a class package' – Chris Dickson praises Team NZ's flawless win, urges caution over Oracle

Dickson says Team NZ definitely need a rest after days of hectic action.


01:08
Sala ultimately paid the price for being too nice and too trusting in a cut-throat game.

Survivor NZ blog: Cabin fever, questionable acting and big moves

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

03:21
Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.

'This is a big election issue' – what does Labour's immigration plan mean for rivals?

Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.


01:51
Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

Employment programme changing lives of Kiwis with Autism

Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.


 
