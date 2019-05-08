Communities attack medical workers as Ebola outbreak in Eastern Congo kills more than 1000

More than 1000 people have died from Ebola in Eastern Congo since August last year.

It's the second worst outbreak in history, behind the epidemic in West Africa which killed more than 11,000 people between 2014 and 2016.

But, World Vision Eastern Zone Director Helen Barclay-Hollands told TVNZ1's Breakfast today work to contain the virus in Eastern Congo is being hampered by violence towards medical staff.