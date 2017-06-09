 

'Comey has admitted that he is one of the leakers' - Trump's lawyer hits back

Associated Press

President Donald Trump's lawyer is accusing fired FBI Director James Comey of "unauthorised disclosures" of "privileged communications" he had with the president.

Marc Kasowitz said there continues "to be those in government who are actively attempting to undermine this administration with selective and illegal leaks of classified information and privileged communications."

He says, "Comey has now admitted that he is one of the leakers."

Comey said in his testimony that he leaked his memos of his conversations with the president to a friend after a tweet by the president suggested he may have taped the conversations.

Kasowitz says Trump's team will "leave it the appropriate authorities" to determine whether the leak should be investigated.

Marc Kasowitz is responding to Comey's testimony this morning, in which the fired FBI director said Trump urged him to drop the Flynn case.

Kasowitz says that the president is "entitled to expect loyalty" from those serving the administration. But he says Trump never told Comey, "I need loyalty, I expect loyalty," in form or substance, as Comey claimed.

Trump tasked Kasowitz late last month with responding to matters arising from various probes of Russian interference in the election.

