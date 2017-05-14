Comey begins Senate testimony on Trump, Russia

Former FBI Director James Comey has begun his much-anticipated congressional testimony under oath.

Source: 1 NEWS

Comey is expected to recount a series of interactions with President Donald Trump in the weeks before his firing that he will say made him uncomfortable.

Those include a January dinner in which he says Trump asked him for his loyalty, and a White House conversation weeks later in which he says Trump asked him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey is testifying before the Senate intelligence committee.