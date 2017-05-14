 

Comey begins Senate testimony on Trump, Russia

Associated Press

Former FBI Director James Comey has begun his much-anticipated congressional testimony under oath.

Professor Neil Siegel talks to Q+A's Jessica Mutch on the firing of James Comey.

Source: 1 NEWS

Comey is expected to recount a series of interactions with President Donald Trump in the weeks before his firing that he will say made him uncomfortable.

Those include a January dinner in which he says Trump asked him for his loyalty, and a White House conversation weeks later in which he says Trump asked him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey is testifying before the Senate intelligence committee.

His remarks are his first public statements since his firing on May 9, which came as he was leading an FBI investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

His prepared remarks have been released before he testifies in front of a Senate Intelligence Committee.

Former FBI Director Comey to Congress - President Trump told him 'I need loyalty'
Some are buying the official explanation for why Comey was given the axe.

James Comey asked to not be left alone with Trump - source
In this photo taken May 8, 2017, FBI Director James Comey speaks in Washington. A person familiar with the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server says Huma Abedin did not forward "hundreds and thousands" of emails to her husband's laptop, as FBI Director James Comey testified to Congress. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Man who threatened former FBI Director James Comey during his NZ visit sentenced

