Comedian Tim Conway, of The Carol Burnett Show, dies aged 85

Associated Press
Tim Conway, the impish second banana to Carol Burnett who won four Emmy Awards on her TV variety show, starred aboard McHale's Navy and later voiced the role of Barnacle Boy for Spongebob Squarepants, has died. He was 85.

Conway died today in a Los Angeles care facility, according to Howard Bragman, who heads LaBrea Media. Conway's wife, Charlene Fusco, and a daughter, Jackie, were at his side. The cause was a disorder in which there is an excess of fluid on the brain, Bragman said.

Burnett said in a statement today that she was heartbroken. "He was one in a million, not only as a brilliant comedian but as a loving human being. I cherish the times we had together both on the screen and off. He'll be in my heart forever."

Tributes also came from across the comedy world, including from Conan O'Brien, who said "no one made me laugh harder than Tim Conway" and Kathy Griffin, who called him "a wildly talented, comedy giant." Al Roker tweeted out a link to Conway playing a hysterically incompetent dentist.

Conway and his wife, Mary Anne Dalton, married in 1961 and had six children. The marriage ended in divorce. He later married Charlene Fusco.

In addition to his wife and daughter Jackie, Conway is survived by children Tim Jr., Patrick, Jamie, Kelly, Corey and Seann, as well as two grandchildren, Courtney and Sophia.

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2008 file photo, actor Tim Conway poses with his award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on "30 Rock" in the press room at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Conway, the stellar second banana to Carol Burnett who won four Emmy Awards on her TV variety show, has died, according to his publicist. He was 85. Conway died Tuesday morning, May 14, 2019, after a long illness in Los Angeles, according to Howard Bragman, who heads LaBrea Media. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Comedian Tim Conway poses with his award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on "30 Rock". Source: Associated Press
