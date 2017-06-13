Comedian Billy Connolly knighted in Queen's Birthday Honours list

Scottish comedian Billy Connolly has received a knighthood in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours.

The 74-year-old Glaswegian affectionately known as the 'Big Yin' and famed for his irreverent routines and joyous use of swear words, received the honour in recognition of his services to entertainment and charity.

Talking to the BBC, Connolly said of the honour, "I feel as if I should be called Lancelot or something. Sir Lancelot, that would be nice. Sir Billy doesn't quite have the same ring."

Last week the comedian was honoured by the unveiling of three giant murals painted on the side of buildings in Glasgow to mark his 75th birthday which will be celebrated this November.

"I'm overjoyed. It's been a brilliant experience being painted by these genius people," Connolly told the BBC on seeing the murals.

"It just takes my breath away. I love it."