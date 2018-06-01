 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Comedian apologises to Ivanka Trump for calling her a 'feckless c---' on US TV

share

Source:

Associated Press

Comedian Samantha Bee apologized to Ivanka Trump and viewers today for using an obscenity to describe the president's daughter, an incident that quickly thrust her into the middle of the nation's political divide.

Samantha Bee apologised after using an obscenity to describe the US President’s daughter and advisor.
Source: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Her network, TBS, also said it was "our mistake, too," in allowing the language on Bee's show, "Full Frontal," on Wednesday. Her show is taped and not aired live.

Bee called Ivanka Trump a "feckless c---" toward the end of a segment about President Trump's immigration policies. She used the slur in urging Ivanka Trump to speak to her father about policies that separate children from their parents.

"Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f---ing stop it," she said.

Bee, a former correspondent on "The Daily Show" with Jon Stewart whose own show has been one of TBS' big successes since it started in 2016, said that her language was "inappropriate and inexcusable.

"I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it," she said.

Before the apology, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders called Bee's language "vile and vicious" and said executives at TBS and corporate parent Time Warner needed to demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of the administration would not be condoned.

TBS said Bee had taken the right step in apologizing. The network made no mention of any disciplinary action.

The car company Autotrader said that it would pull its advertising sponsorship from "Full Frontal," calling Bee's language offensive and unacceptable. Bee's show is being honoured Thursday by the Television Academy as one of the most "meaningful and relevant" on the air; the academy said the controversy over her language won't change that.

The academy said its event is "non-political" and that Bee's recognition is for "her engagement in 2017 on the subject of sexual harassment and the #MeToo movement."

Coming two days after ABC cancelled "Roseanne" following a racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, Bee's remark was immediately seized upon by culture warriors. Some conservatives upset about the "Roseanne" cancellation suggested Bee should meet the same fate, while liberals wondered whether Bee's words were any worse than some used by President Trump, notably in the "Access Hollywood" tape.

"I dream of a life where we hold our president to a higher standard than we hold comedians," said another comic, Marie Connor, on Twitter.

Ari Fleischer, former press secretary to President George W. Bush, said there was a double standard when you compare media reaction to Barr and Bee. He said the media would go "nuts" if a conservative Republican used the same slur that was used by Bee against Nancy Pelosi.

"The outrage would be instant and overwhelming," Fleischer said online.

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore noted that President Trump and his aides had not condemned Barr's racism and tried to "confuse the issue by going after Samantha Bee's brilliant rant against Ivanka."

Bee's commentary had the potential to be a corporate headache. Time Warner, which owns channels including TBS, CNN and HBO, is in the process of being acquired by AT&T for $85 billion. The Justice Department has sued to block the deal, however, due to monopoly concerns, and a decision on whether or not it will proceed is expected June 12.

One of the sharpest attacks against Bee came on corporate cousin CNN. Bee is no better than the behaviour she sought to criticize in her immigration segment, said CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin.

"To use that word from a woman to another woman is offensive," Baldwin said. "Wrong is wrong, whether you're on the left or the right."

Related

Television

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Police dog receives life-saving blood transfusion from fellow police dog after being stabbed in throat in Canterbury

2

Air NZ and Qantas team up in codeshare agreement making domestic travel easier for Aussies and Kiwis


00:30
3
The All Blacks star whose father is Samoan also cooked his daughters a special Samoan meal, “chop suey.”

Watch: ‘Siva, siva - chehooo!’ - Sonny Bill Williams cheers on his daughters to dance in cute celebration of Samoan language week


4

Fatal SH1 crash north of Auckland will cause 'significant delays' as long weekend traffic hits

02:17
5
Wickstead has felt a backlash against the comments she reportedly made to the Daily Mail.

Most read: Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead gets herself in hot water with frank comments about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

Air NZ and Qantas team up in codeshare agreement making domestic travel easier for Aussies and Kiwis

Travellers will reportedly enjoy shorter connection times and faster overall journey times.

PM Jacinda Ardern gave a clever response to her minister at the launch of the renamed forestry service.

Government inject $46 million into Northland economy: boost jobs, new state housing project, investment in Auckland to Whangarei rail

"The region is on the right track, but there is still more work to be done," the PM said.

Police dog receives life-saving blood transfusion from fellow police dog after being stabbed in throat in Canterbury

Four-year-old Kosmo sustained a 4cm cut to the throat, narrowly missing his carotid artery, in a family harm call out.


03:38
Sean Lyons of Netsafe says teens are often put under pressure to share explicit imagery of themselves, which has police concerned about the consequences.

Netsafe warns NZ teens under increased pressure to provide nude selfies: 'pretty alarming stuff'

Hawke's Bay Police have reported a stark increase in the number of images being shared in the region.

Two years on, another review into NZ building standards is launched after first went nowhere

Documents released under the OIA show only a single, three-page document resulted from the previous review.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 