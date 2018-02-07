 

'Come on you maggot' – Aussie youths attack news cameraman in violent rage

A cameraman for Australia's Seven News has been the subject of a vicious attack by a gang of youths in Queensland this week.

Allen Taylor had been trying to stop the kids picking on another child half their size.
Source: 7 NEWS

Cameraman Allen Taylor says he was driving past a group of young teenage boys in Maryborough when he stopped his vehicle to help a young child being picked on, who he says was half their size.

The group didn't take to kindly to Mr Taylor's actions, or the fact he was filming them, hurling abuse at him before throwing a skateboard and then a heavy steel hydrant plate in his direction.

"Come on you maggot" one boy yells, approaching the cameraman with his skateboard raised as a weapon.

The same youth is later seen throwing a steel hydrant plate at Mr Taylor, which hits him on the shin, opening up a nasty gash.

"I'm glad it wasn't an elderly person or someone younger," Mr Taylor said of the incident.

He decided not to press charges, but has made a complaint to police.

