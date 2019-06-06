'Come home baby' - family's desperate plea after toddler goes missing in crocodile infested far north Queensland

Police divers are aiding the search for a toddler missing on a sprawling, isolated property in crocodile-infested far north Queensland.

The search for two-year-old Ruben Courtney resumed at first light today.

If the little boy is still alive, he's now spent two nights alone in the bush after wandering away from his home on Tuesday afternoon.

Search efforts are continuing, with crews on foot scouring dense bushland on Koolatah Station, which backs onto a lagoon and the Mitchell River, east of Kowanyama.

Private helicopters and police divers and drones are also supporting the search of the 170,000-hectare station, on the western side of Cape York Peninsula.

Distraught relatives have shared their desperation on social media.

"Come home baby please Aunty Reesey misses you we all miss you," his aunt Cherese Scott wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

"We want our Ruby home safe and sound."

The little boy only recently turned two. His mum, Natasha Scott, said her son is the "greatest person ever".