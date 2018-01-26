Combined drug bust between NZ and Australia uncovers over $300 million of heroin

Source:Australian Department of Defence
In a joint counter-narcotics operation, the Royal Australian Navy and the New Zealand Defence Force have seized 915 kilograms of heroin valued in excess of $300 million in the Indian Ocean.
Detected by a Royal New Zealand Air Force aircraft in the Western Indian Ocean, a crew was deployed from the HMAS Warramungaon.
Commander Clelland of the Royal Australian Navy says “The RNZAF P-3 was able to identify the vessel and direct us to a successful boarding resulting in the seizure of a very significant quantity of illegal narcotics".
January's bust brings the total of heroin found in the Middle East region upwards of 11 tonnes, valued at over $900 million.
The combined taskforce is 150 and one of the three maritime forces currently operating.
Operation Manitou has been going for just over two months in the Middle East region and this is said to be one of the largest drug seizures in its history.
