Combined drug bust between NZ and Australia uncovers over $300 million of heroin

In a joint counter-narcotics operation, the Royal Australian Navy and the New Zealand Defence Force have seized 915 kilograms of heroin valued in excess of $300 million in the Indian Ocean.

Detected by a Royal New Zealand Air Force aircraft in the Western Indian Ocean, a crew was deployed from the HMAS Warramungaon.

Commander Clelland of the Royal Australian Navy says “The RNZAF P-3 was able to identify the vessel and direct us to a successful boarding resulting in the seizure of a very significant quantity of illegal narcotics".

January's bust brings the total of heroin found in the Middle East region upwards of 11 tonnes, valued at over $900 million.

The combined taskforce is 150 and one of the three maritime forces currently operating.