Colorado supermarket shooting leaves 10 people dead, including police officer

Authorities in Colorado responded to an active shooter at a supermarket today.

Police say the shooting has left 10 people dead, including a police officer.

A shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers. Police say there is no further threat to the public and a man is in custody over the shootings.

The shooting took place at a King Soopers grocery store.

Television helicopter video showed law enforcement vehicles and officers massing outside, including SWAT teams, and at least three helicopters on the roof of the store in the southern part of the city of Boulder.

Officers had their guns drawn outside, and some windows at the front of the store were broken.

A man who said he was shopping at the store told KCNC-TV that he heard a loud bang, then heard another, and by the third, everyone was running.

He said they ran to the back of the store, found the employee area and workers told them how to escape. He said they walked single file, with their arms on the backs of those in front of them.

An ambulance pulled away from the store, apparently carrying the bleeding man brought out of the store in handcuffs.

TV footage showed officers helping people out of the store to safety.

A person who answered the telephone at a nearby sandwich shop said he and his employees were locked down in the back of the store and all were safe.