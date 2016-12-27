 

Colombian plane ran out of fuel before crash, aviation authorities confirm

Colombian aviation authorities said today that an airliner that crashed with a Brazilian soccer team aboard had run out of fuel before it could land.

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2016 file photo, rescue workers recover a body from the wreckage site of the LaMia chartered airplane crash, in La Union, a mountainous area near Medellin, Colombia. In a Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 statement, Colombian aviation authorities say a preliminary investigation has found that the plane that crashed just outside of Medellin with a Brazilian soccer team aboard had run out of fuel. Civil Aeronautics agency says the conclusion is based on the plane's black boxes and other evidence. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)

Rescue workers recover a body from the wreckage site of the LaMia chartered airplane crash in November, in La Union, a mountainous area near Medellin, Colombia.

Source: Associated Press

Seventy-one people died in the November 28 accident.

Around 20,000 people filled a tiny stadium under umbrellas and plastic ponchos to say goodbye to members of the Chapecoense football club.
Source: Associated Press

A statement by the Civil Aeronautics agency said the conclusion was based on the plane's black boxes and other evidence. It said the evidence points to human error rather than technical problems or sabotage.

Experts had earlier suggested that fuel exhaustion was a likely cause of the crash that wiped out all but a few members of the Chapocoense soccer team, as well as team officials and journalists accompanying them to a championship playoff match in Medellin, Colombia.

The BAE 146 Avro RJ85 has a maximum range was 2,965 kilometers - just under the distance between Medellin and Santa Cruz, Bolivia, where the plane had taken off at almost full capacity.

The plane was in the air for about 4 hours and 20 minutes when air traffic controllers in Medellin put it into a holding pattern because another flight had reported a suspected fuel leak and was given priority.

In a recording of a radio message from the pilot of the LaMia flight, he can be heard repeatedly requesting permission to land due to a lack of fuel and a "total electric failure."

A surviving flight attendant and a pilot flying nearby also overheard the frantic pleas from the doomed airliner.

Ximena Suarez, one of the six survivors of the crash on 28 November, was greeted by her family and media when she arrived home to Bolivia.
Source: Associated Press

In addition, there was no explosion upon impact, pointing to a scarcity of fuel.

