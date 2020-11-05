TODAY |

Colleagues of Kiwi cop Matt Ratana to bid final farewell a year after his death

Daniel Faitaua, 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Matt Ratana’s colleagues will get the chance to say a final farewell over a year after he was fatally shot at a south London custody centre.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement, the Met Police confirmed a special memorial service for police sergeant Matt ‘Matiu’ Ratana is to be held on Monday, November 29.

"Matt has very much been in our thoughts over the last year, as we grieve for him, but also as we celebrate his life. His legacy lives on with his family and friends from the Met, rugby, and beyond," Metropolitan Police Service Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said.

Rugby community to celebrate Kiwi cop Matt Ratana one year on since his death

She said the Covid-19 pandemic meant the Met were unable to "mark his death with a force funeral in the way that we would have wished".

"I said at the time that when restrictions were no longer in place, we would hold a full memorial service that would allow us to come together in Matt's memory.

All Blacks legend Zinzan Brooke lead a haka for rugby fanatic Sergeant Matt Ratana. Source: 1 NEWS

"For many people the anniversary of Matt’s murder and National Police Memorial Day will be a time of particular sadness and reflection. We will never forget all of our fallen colleagues and will remember and honour them forever."

Saturday marks one year since the 54-year-old was shot in the chest as he prepared to search a handcuffed suspect in Croydon.

Police officers and staff across the force will take a moment to remember him in a minute of silence at 11pm NZT.

