Coldplay pay emotional tribute to George Michael at Brit Awards

The Brit Awards have paid tribute to George Michael, who died on Christmas Day at age 53.

Coldplay singer Chris Martin performed a moving rendition of Michael's "A Different Corner", duetting with a recording of Michael himself as an orchestra of violinists accompanied them onstage.

His Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley said that with Michael's death, "a supernova in a firmament of shining stars has been extinguished."

Michael first enjoyed success with Ridgeley and Wham! before he ventured off into a solo career that made him a huge star, a level of fame that Michael expressed ambivalence about.

"His wonderful way with words spoke to everyone," said ex-Wham! backing vocalist Shirlie Holliman.