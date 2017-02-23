Coldplay pay emotional tribute to George Michael at Brit Awards

Source:Associated Press
The Brit Awards have paid tribute to George Michael, who died on Christmas Day at age 53.
Coldplay singer Chris Martin performed a moving rendition of Michael's "A Different Corner", duetting with a recording of Michael himself as an orchestra of violinists accompanied them onstage.
His Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley said that with Michael's death, "a supernova in a firmament of shining stars has been extinguished."
Michael first enjoyed success with Ridgeley and Wham! before he ventured off into a solo career that made him a huge star, a level of fame that Michael expressed ambivalence about.
"His wonderful way with words spoke to everyone," said ex-Wham! backing vocalist Shirlie Holliman.
"And his beautiful voice will live on forever as a gift to us all."
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news