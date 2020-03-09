Coercive control laws edging closer, nearly a year after horrifying deaths of Hannah Clarke and her kids

A former president of Queensland's highest court will advise the state government on criminalising coercive control as a form of domestic violence.



Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has already flagged plans to criminalise behaviour such as isolating partners from friends, dictating where they're allowed to go and controlling their finances.



Former Court of Appeal president Margaret McMurdo AC will lead a task force advising the government on potential laws.



She will consult survivors, service providers, legal experts, academics and the wider community, and propose the new laws by October.



"Many women out there are currently in these types of situations, and it's not good enough, and it's not on," Ms Palaszczuk told reporters today.



"And today we draw a line in the sand just like we did with tackling a whole range of domestic and family violence issues. We will actually tackle this really important issue as well, not just as a government, not just as a task force, but as a community."



"And like we said with domestic and family violence, enough is enough."



Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman said Ms McMurdo is an excellent choice as she is highly regarded by the legal community and those who deal with sexual assault, domestic and family violence.



"Her appointment will ensure that the government gets this right," she said.



"We will consult with legal experts, domestic and family violence service providers, women with lived experience, it is so important to take the time to get this right."



The announcement of the task force comes almost one year after the killing of Brisbane mother Hannah Clarke and her children Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey in a domestic violence attack that shocked the nation.



On February 19, as the family were on their way to school, Ms Clarke's estranged husband Rowan Baxter forced his way into their car and doused them in petrol before setting them alight.



In response to questions about the length of time taken to set up the task force, Ms Fentiman said it had actually been a commitment made during the November state election.



She said the task force needed at least nine months to gather information.



The attorney-general said coercive control laws in other jurisdictions like Scotland, and England and Wales, will be examined.



"We are the first state in the country to legislate against coercive control and it is important that we consult and get it right for the Queensland context," Ms Fentiman added.



The new laws will be introduced alongside government programmes to train first responders and domestic violence case workers to recognise and respond to coercive control.

