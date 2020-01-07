Cockpit video shows Australian Air Force planes flying through sky turned red by bushfires

Cockpit footage has been released by the Royal Australian Air Force which shows two of their planes flying over Victoria and New South Wales through skies turned red and orange by the bushfires.

The video was posted to YouTube yesterday to outline the challenges faced by those helping fight the devastating fires in Australia.

"Heavy smoke from bushfires means the crew aren’t always able to complete their mission on the first try," the video summary reads.

Meanwhile, paramedics in fire-ravaged Victoria say they are dealing with a spike in Triple-0 calls from people suffering breathing problems.



Ambulance Victoria says hospitals are coping but the bushfire crisis has resulted in heavier workloads for emergency medical crews.



"Yesterday we saw a 51 per cent increase in the number of people reporting breathing problems, and we think that's largely due to smoke," Emergency Management acting director Justin Dunlop said today.