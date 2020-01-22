Coca-Cola won't ditch single-use plastic bottles because 'people like them'

Coco-Cola produces around 3 million tonnes of plastic packaging a year, but it's not planning to change any time soon - because people like their single-use plastic bottles.

Plastic bottles of Coca Cola in a warehouse rack. Source: istock.com

Bea Perez, head of sustainability, told BBC that customers like the bottles because they're resealable and lightweight.

"Business won't be in business if we don't accommodate consumers," she says.

However the company has pledged to recycle as many plastic bottles as it uses by 2030, and to use at least 50 per cent recycled material in its packaging by 2030.

Coca-Cola also uses glass bottles and aluminium cans, but Ms Perez says getting rid of plastic and only using those alternatives could push up their carbon footprint.