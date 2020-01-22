TODAY |

Coca-Cola won't ditch single-use plastic bottles because 'people like them'

Source: 

Coco-Cola produces around 3 million tonnes of plastic packaging a year, but it's not planning to change any time soon - because people like their single-use plastic bottles.

Plastic bottles of Coca Cola in a warehouse rack. Source: istock.com

Bea Perez, head of sustainability, told BBC that customers like the bottles because they're resealable and lightweight.

"Business won't be in business if we don't accommodate consumers," she says.

However the company has pledged to recycle as many plastic bottles as it uses by 2030, and to use at least 50 per cent recycled material in its packaging by 2030.

Coca-Cola also uses glass bottles and aluminium cans, but Ms Perez says getting rid of plastic and only using those alternatives could push up their carbon footprint.

Last year, charity Break Free from Plastic found Coca-Cola was the most polluting brand in the world, in a global audit of plastic waste, BBC reports.

World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:25
'Can't help but smile' - protest leader Pania Newton happy with progress made at Ihumātao
2
Lotto's missing $17 million winner comes forward at last
3
US police say woman killed her three children found in Phoenix home
4
Hi-5 teases adult-only reunion concert
5
Breakfast host Hayley Holt reveals she's pregnant
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:04

Cases from new virus outbreak in China rise to 440, with nine confirmed dead
00:18

Climate activist Greta Thunberg fires back at Donald Trump's 'prophets of doom' jibe

Florida man charged with murdering Trump-supporting boss after political argument

00:10

Person who travelled to US from China diagnosed with suspected coronavirus