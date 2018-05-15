 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Co-pilot 'sucked halfway' out of plane after windshield blew out during Sichuan Airlines flight

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

The co-pilot was "sucked halfway" out of the plane after the windshield blew out on a Sichuan Airlines flight that made an emergency landing in China on Monday.

Flight 3U8633 was forced to make an emergency landing at the Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, China.
Source: Associated Press

Captain Liu Chuanjian was hailed a hero after landing the plane manually in Chengdu City after the plane lost its windshield as it reached a cruising altitude of 32,000 feet, the Chengdu Economic Daily reported. 

The captain looked to his right and saw the right windshield was gone after a deafening roar tore through the cockpit, which lost pressure, with the temperature dropping rapidly as well.

"There was no warning sign. Suddenly, the windshield just cracked and made a loud bang. The next thing I know, my co-pilot had been sucked halfway out of the window," he said.

"Everything in the cockpit was floating in the air. Most of the equipment malfunctioned ... and I couldn't hear the radio. The plane was shaking so hard I could not read the gauges."

The co-pilot, who sprained his wrist in the incident, was wearing and seat belt and was pulled back into the plane.

Passengers from the flight recounted the frightening experience after the plane, diverted from Lhasa, capital of Tibet Autonomous Region, to make an emergency landing at Shuangliu International Airport.  

Wang Qianlong, one of the passengers, recalled some details about the frightening moment, in his hotel room soon afterwards.

"The lights suddenly went off. A flight attendant and her trolley were lifted in the air and then fell onto the floor. My seat was close to the aisle, so I could see the process very clearly. The attendant was hurt a little when she fell.

"After another passenger and I helped her to get up and seated her beside me, she put the oxygen mask on. Other attendants in safe positions repeatedly reminded the passengers to put on oxygen masks," Wang told a reporter about the chaotic moment.

"The plane suddenly lost weight and started to drop sharply, it should be a large fall. But it then became steady again, and remained steady until we landed at the airport," Wang added.

Another passenger Zhou Shili also described a similar experience.

"I suddenly heard a bang from the top of the plane, very loud. There was then a loud airflow noise, sounded like the air was pushed into the plane. That was a very loud noise. The whole cabin then went dark, and oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling for every seat.

"Then the plane started to drop, but not for long before it was stabilized again," said Zhou.

Chinese civil aviation authorities have started the investigation into the incident on Monday morning.

No seriously injured were reported during the scare.

The passenger plane was manufactured by French company Airbus, and started service in July 2011. 

Related

Accidents

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

'Spiders underneath your skin' - Toni Street reveals the true extent of her debilitating liver condition

00:38
2
The Deputy Prime Minister aimed his wit at the opposition during an engaging Question Time in Parliament.

Most watched video: 'That's not a very good question!' Winston Peters' wisecrack at National leaves Paula Bennett unimpressed

3
Police road block in West Auckland during armed callout.

Person cooperating with police after West Auckland armed police callout

02:00
4
Residents are being warned to prepare for an evacuation at any moment.

Eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano imminent after warning level raised to red

5

Man dies at Christchurch swimming pool

00:25
Flight 3U8633 was forced to make an emergency landing at the Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, China.

Co-pilot 'sucked halfway' out of plane after windshield blew out during Sichuan Airlines flight

"There was no warning sign. Suddenly, the windshield just cracked and made a loud bang."

26:18
The controversial religious leader died today after a battle with cancer.

Watch the first and only TV interview with Gloriavale leader Hopeful Christian, where he revealed inner-workings of secretive religious sect

The controversial religious leader died today after a battle with cancer. He spoke with Sunday's Janet McIntyre in this 2007 piece.


01:58
The controversial religious leader died from cancer on May 15, 2018.

Hopeful Christian, founder of West Coast religious sect Gloriavale, dies

Hopeful Christian, previously known as Neville Cooper, founded Gloriavale in 1969.

00:44
Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to their deaths as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.

Most watched: Heartbroken Canterbury farmer weeps as his cows are taken for slaughter, amid Mycoplasma bovis

Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to the works in Christchurch as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.


Police have taken civil proceedings against the Head Hunters gang in Christchurch.

Head Hunter gang member allegedly involved in 'unprovoked, malicious assault' on motorists while on Johnny Danger memorial ride in Auckland

A man was punched unconscious by a Head Hunter gang member after a minor crash during the ride.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 