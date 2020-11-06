CNN's Anderson Cooper likens Trump to an 'obese turtle on his back' after latest rigged election claims

CNN's Anderson Cooper had damning words for US President Donald Trump after he once again claimed voter fraud in an address from the White House today.

Speaking to reporters from the press briefing room just after 12.30pm today New Zealand time, Trump repeated false claims that he had won many states only to have the results "whittled" away.

Cooper had harsh words for Trump after the address.

"That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. We see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realising his time is over."

All three major broadcast television networks in the US cut away from the speech as the president started making false claims, according to The New York Times.

“We have to interrupt here, because the president has made a number of false statements, including the notion that there has been fraudulent voting,” said NBC's Lester Holt. “There has been no evidence of that.”

CBS' Norah O'Donnell broke in to ask correspondent Nancy Cordes to fact-check Trump's assertion that if “legal votes” were counted, he would easily win the election. Cordes said there is no indication of a substantive number of illegal votes cast, and said Trump's reference to votes arriving late was “another falsehood.”

MSNBC cut away from Trump to anchor Brian Williams.

“Here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the president of the United States but correcting the president of the United States,” he said. “There are no illegal votes that we know of, there has been no Trump victory that we know of.”

After ABC ended its coverage, the network’s White House correspondent, Jonathan Karl, also said there was no evidence of illegal votes.

“What he seems to be frustrated by is ... that it takes time to count votes,” Karl said. “It's always taken time to count votes. But especially in this election.”

While CNN kept Trump on the air, a chyron displayed under him said, “Without any evidence, Trump says he's being cheated.”

Anchor Jake Tapper looked weary when it was over.

“What a sad night for the United States of America to hear their president say that, to falsely accuse people of trying to steal the election, to try to attack democracy in that way with this feast of falsehoods," he said. “Lie after lie after lie. Pathetic.”

CNN analysts David Axelrod and Van Jones both said they were angered by Trump's attacks on authorities in Detroit and Philadelphia, suggesting they amounted to racism.

On Fox News Channel, commentators Bill Bennett and Byron York said that just because Trump did not allege specific instances of irregularities doesn't mean there haven't been any. But the president and his lawyers need to present evidence, they said.

Trump last appeared in public on Wednesday, when he falsely declared victory over Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential race. Trump has also publicly called for vote counting to stop by citing baseless allegations of fraud and misconduct.