CNN host kicks Trump adviser off the air during live interview - 'Wasted enough of my viewers' time'

A CNN anchor has thrown a Trump adviser off the air after he wouldn't answer questions about the US President.

White House adviser Stephen Miller refused to answer any questions about Donald Trump on Sunday night.

"You get 24 hours of negative, anti-Trump, hysterical coverage on this network, why don't you just give me three minutes to tell you the truth of the Donald Trump".

CNN's State of the Union host Jake Tapper said he got it.

"There's one viewer that you care about right now."

Tapper accused Miller of wasting his viewer's time as the White House insider tried to redirect the conversation on Michael Wolff's book Fire & Fury: Inside The Trump White House, as well as accusing the adviser of tailoring his responses instead of sharing his own opinions.

"You're being obsequious and a factotum in order to please him and I think I've wasted enough of my viewer's time," Tapper said as Miller attempted to speak over him.