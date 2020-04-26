TODAY |

CNN host Anderson Cooper breaks down while reading man who died from Covid-19's goodbye note to family

Source:  1 NEWS

CNN's Anderson Cooper showed a human side while interviewing a Connecticut wife and mother who lost her husband to coronavirus.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Cooper’s interview with Katie Coelho left a major impression on the TV star. Source: CNN

Katie Coelho's husband Jonathan died recently aged just 32, after a near month-long battle with Covid-19.

Jonathan left a goodbye note to Katie and their two children, which Cooper read out while interviewing Katie on his show Anderson Cooper 360.

"He wrote a note, that he, umm, left in his phone," Cooper said.

"Part of it reads: 'I love you guys with all my heart and you've given me the best life I could have ever asked for," he added, before having to pause as emotion got the better of him.

"Jonathan's good with his words, huh?" Katie said.

Over NZD$1 million has been raised for the family in the wake of Jonathan's death. 

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
Media
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Mum with Covid-19 holds picture of her newborn baby before dying from illness in UK
2
Nine new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand
3
CNN host Anderson Cooper breaks down while reading man who died from Covid-19's goodbye note to family
4
North Korean dictator's train spotted by satellite amid Kim Jong Un health speculation
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm weekends
MORE FROM
World
MORE

North Korean dictator's train spotted by satellite amid Kim Jong Un health speculation

French Polynesia considers Covid-19 stopped
01:07

France, Belgium commemorate Anzac Day with small ceremonies amid Covid-19 restrictions

NZ and Australia praised by New York Times for 'showing the way' in Covid-19 battle