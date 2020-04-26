CNN host Anderson Cooper breaks down while reading man who died from Covid-19's goodbye note to family

CNN's Anderson Cooper showed a human side while interviewing a Connecticut wife and mother who lost her husband to coronavirus.

Katie Coelho's husband Jonathan died recently aged just 32, after a near month-long battle with Covid-19.

Jonathan left a goodbye note to Katie and their two children, which Cooper read out while interviewing Katie on his show Anderson Cooper 360.

"He wrote a note, that he, umm, left in his phone," Cooper said.

"Part of it reads: 'I love you guys with all my heart and you've given me the best life I could have ever asked for," he added, before having to pause as emotion got the better of him.

"Jonathan's good with his words, huh?" Katie said.