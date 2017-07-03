 

CNN faces backlash over handling of doctored Donald Trump video

Source:

Associated Press

CNN says a concern for the man's safety led to its decision not to publish the name of a Reddit user whose doctored video of Donald Trump beating up a man with a CNN logo superimposed over his face was later tweeted out by the president himself.

Before Trump became president, he would frequent WWE matches and occasionally join in.
Source: Twitter/@realDonaldJTrump

The network revealed that it had identified the man, who apologised for his posting and said it had been a prank.

CNN said it would not reveal his name, noting he had shown remorse, taken down his account and promised not to publish ugly material online.

But CNN's statement that it "reserves the right to publish his name should any of that change" led to a backlash.

Critics said the network was essentially blackmailing the man, which the network denied.

The bizarre video post has been described by some as juvenile.
Source: 1 NEWS

The mock video has become President Trump's most-shared post on Twitter. 

The edited clip of his appearance at the World Wrestling Entertainment Wrestlemania event in 2007 had been retweeted more than 340,000 times.

The mark edges out his tweet from the morning of Election Day reading, "TODAY WE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Mr Trump's been stepping up verbal attacks on the media - and cable networks particularly. But an adviser thinks "no one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don't."

White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert told ABC that he thinks Mr Trump's "beaten up in a way on cable platforms that he has a right to respond to."

