TODAY |

CNN correspondent describes feeling 'earthquake' in office as massive explosion rocks Beirut

Source:  1 NEWS

A CNN Lebanon correspondent was working in his Beirut office when the city was rocked by a devastating explosion.

At least 70 people are dead and thousands injured by the blast at the city's port. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Correspondent Ben Wedeman, who is based in Beirut, was in his office when the blast hit. Source: CNN

Ben Wedeman reported in from his studio, where the force of the explosion had blown out window frames and left the office shattered.

"I was in this bureau here minutes after 6pm local time when I felt what I thought was an earthquake, and just moments later the blast hit," Mr Wedeman said.

"I heard our windows shattering and hundreds of windows in this area.

Read more
Massive explosion rocks Lebanese capital of Beirut, multiple fatalities

"Hospitals in the city are overwhelmed with the injured, they are treating them in the parking lot, as well as other places.

"There are ambulances still rushing around the city - the Lebanese Red Cross has called on all of their ambulances across the entire country to come to Beirut immediately.

"There is destruction throughout the entire city - I've spoken with people who have lived through the civil war - the 2006 war between Lebanon and Israel - and all of them said they have never experienced a blast so large, so destructive as what happened in Beirut this evening."

World
Middle East
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Photos: 'Gap in processes' led to Auckland property group advertising tiny 'studio' for rent at $355 a week
2
Up to 50,000 Aucklanders could be set to lose their jobs due to Covid-19 economic crash
3
Without compassionate exemption, quarantined Kiwi watches terminally-ill mum die over FaceTime
4
Onlookers gasp in disbelief as deadly explosion rocks Beirut, Lebanon
5
Massive explosion rocks Lebanese capital of Beirut, multiple fatalities
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:26

Families of those who died in Italian bridge collapse criticise fanfare over its replacement
00:24

Tahitian cruise ship in lockdown after American passenger tests positive for Covid-19
00:17

Three New Zealanders believed dead after landslide in South Korea destroys tourist lodging
01:49

Thousands in California forced to flee homes due to fast-growing wildfire