Climber dies after reaching top of Mount Everest, adding to year's record death toll

Associated Press
A Colorado climber died shortly after getting to the top of Mount Everest and achieving his dream of scaling the highest peaks on each of the seven continents, his brother said today.

Christopher Kulish, a 62-year-old Boulder attorney, died today at a camp below the summit during his descent. The cause isn't yet known, said his brother, Mark Kulish of Denver.

Christopher Kulish had just reached the top of Everest with a small group after crowds of hundreds of climbers congested the 8,850-metre peak last week, his brother said.

"He saw his last sunrise from the highest peak on Earth. At that instant, he became a member of the '7 Summit Club,' having scaled the highest peak on each continent," Mark Kulish said in a statement.

He described his brother as an attorney in his "day job" who was "an inveterate climber of peaks in Colorado, the West and the world over."

    Lydia Bradey, who has just returned from scaling Everest for the sixth time, says tour companies are taking too many risks following 10 deaths on the mountain in the last two months. Source: 1 NEWS

    "He passed away doing what he loved, after returning to the next camp below the peak," Mark Kulish said.

    About half a dozen climbers died on Everest last week, including Don Cash of Utah, who also had fulfilled his dream of climbing the highest mountains on each continent. Most of them died while descending from the summit during only a few windows of good weather each May.

    Most are believed to have suffered from altitude sickness, which is caused by low amounts of oxygen at high elevation and can cause headaches, vomiting, shortness of breath and mental confusion.

    There are 41 teams with a total of 378 climbers permitted to scale Everest during the spring climbing season. An equal number of Nepalese guides are helping them get to the top.

    Christopher Kulish is also survived by his mother, Betty Kulish, and a sister, Claudia.

      This comes after a 10th person died while on Mt Everest this climbing season. Source: 1 NEWS

        Concerns remain that overcrowding is partially to blame for the record number of deaths this year. Source: 1 NEWS
