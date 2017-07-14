 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Climate change, Syria on the agenda as Trump and Macron meet in Paris

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron set aside lingering differences on climate change during their meeting in France on July 13, asserting that it shouldn't prevent them from working together toward a post-war roadmap for Syria and to enhance Mideast security.

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling has the latest as the US President visits France.
Source: Breakfast

Trump, standing alongside Macron at a news conference, said the two nations have "occasional disagreements" but that would not disrupt a friendship that dates back to the American Revolution.

He remained non-committal about the United States eventually rejoining the global climate agreement that bears Paris' name, telling Macron, "if it happens that will be wonderful, and if it doesn't that will be OK too."

Macron, playing host to Trump ahead of the annual Bastille Day celebrations, acknowledged sharp differences on the Paris climate pact but said the two leaders could find other areas of cooperation.

"Should that have an impact on the discussions we're having on all other topics? No, absolutely not," he said.

Trump arrived in the French capital on July 13 for a whirlwind, 36-hour visit to meet with Macron and tackle potential solutions to the crisis in Syria and discuss broader counterterrorism strategies.

Trump planned today to participate in Bastille Day celebrations and commemorate the 100th anniversary of the US entry into World War I before returning to Washington.

The president landed in Paris amid questions about emails showing that his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., welcomed the prospect of receiving Russian government support in last year's presidential campaign between his father and Hillary Clinton.

Trump defended his namesake, saying that "most people would have taken that meeting," a message that contradicted his incoming FBI director's testimony that Donald Trump Jr. should have instead alerted authorities.

Trump called his son a "wonderful young man" and continued to downplay the issue, saying that "nothing happened" as a result of the meeting.

Related

Politics

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Christopher Tobin

Thousands raised for bus crash victim's family as his two youngest fight injuries

00:35
2
Roger John Hussey smiles at the camera as he prepares to take off from Kata Beach, south of Bangkok.

Aussie man filmed moments before fatal parasailing accident on Thailand beach

00:26
3
Cyclone strength winds have caused power outages and travel headaches in the capital this morning.

Wild weather! Wellington train battled the elements as huge waves crash over the tracks

04:25
4
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales - more rain due tomorrow

00:23
5
The 57-year-old tourist was allegedly standing near a fence next to the airport on St Maarten Island in the Caribbean.

NZ woman thrown to her death by jet blast on Caribbean island


04:25
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales - more rain due tomorrow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 