TODAY |

'Climate change is a monster' - small Fijian community being swallowed by rising seas

Source:  1 NEWS

Rising seas are forcing dozens of coastal communities in Fiji to move inland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Prime Minister made the announcement on a state visit to the Pacific island nation. Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the settlement of Togoru, which has lost half its land.

“Well as they say climate change is a monster we cannot fight against,” said Togoru community advisor Barney Dunn.

He has been forced to watch his family land and ancestral graveyard being swallowed by the sea.

“You see your ancestors swimming in the sea if you live here you will know how it feels.”

Ten-years-ago surveyors discovered the tiny community of Togoru is losing up 1.5 metres of land a year and what was once 10 acres is now only five.

There are eight homes left in the settlement, but the two at the front are now abandoned as they regularly get a battering.

Five villages in Fiji suffering the same fate have already been relocated.

It's why New Zealand’s putting $2 million into the Fiji Government's climate relocation trust.

New Zealand to give $2 million to Fiji climate change relocation fund

Some communities like Togoru don't want to move, but they have no choice.

“We have to survive, we cannot live here and let the water come up under our home and wash us away,” Mr Dunn says.

The people of Togoru are now preparing to walk away from the land they love.

World
Pacific Islands
Climate Change
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:36
Lines out the door at NZ's luckiest Lotto shop as Kiwis dream of $42 million win
2
Kelsey Waghorn shares touching video of herself walking, as recovery from White Island eruption injuries continues
3
Woman pleads for drivers to abide by road rules after 'small mistake' killed son in Taranaki crash
4
Knights offer Kalyn Ponga $4.7m and chance to play for All Blacks at RWC in new deal - report
5
Waikato dairy farmer given home detention for breaking more than 150 cows' tails
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:12

Three people dead in Peru mudslide triggered by heavy rains

Driver playing video game partially to blame for high-profile fatal crash of Tesla on autopilot - US authorities

Aussie politician calls for coercive control of partner to be a crime, in wake of Hannah Clarke tragedy
01:59

'My whole life is over' - Cairns childcare centre manager's emergency call after boy found dead in kindy bus