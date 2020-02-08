TODAY |

Climate change: Bumblebees feeling the effects of extreme weather

Source:  1 NEWS

Climate change is driving bumblebees in Europe and North America towards extinction, according to scientists.

Frequent extremes in temperature could see some species wiped out within a decade. Source: BBC

Frequent extremes in temperature mean some species could be wiped out within a decade.

Bumblebees are key pollinators of many fruits, vegetables and wild plants.

Without them, some crops could fail, reducing food for humans and countless other species, scientists say.

Beekeepers in New Zealand say bees here are affected to a lesser extent.

A bigger threat, they say, is a lack of crop diversity and increasing pesticide use.

