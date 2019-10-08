Climate activist dangles from bridge in hammock for hours during day of protests across Australia

An activist who suspended himself from Brisbane's Story Bridge in a hammock has ended his protest after six hours, despite saying he could have hung out for days.

The protestor, Paul Jukes, climbed back to safety and was taken into police custody after hanging his hammock under the bridge early this morning.

He demanded that Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declare a climate emergency, and said he could stay for days.

Ms Palaszczuk did not respond to his calls, which were live-streamed on Facebook as part of a series of climate protests targeting major Australian cities in a week-long campaign.



He voiced concerns about recent bushfires, particularly at Binna Burra in the Gold Coast hinterland.



He also warned police not to remove him because "the way I've rigged it up is that it would actually be dangerous for the police to come and rescue me".



They didn't, and he climbed up to waiting officers about 11:30am.

Nine other protestors were arrested in Brisbane as climate-related protests continued around Australia.



In Melbourne, demonstrators converged in the Melbourne CBD at the intersection of Collins and Spring Street to dance on tram tracks and block traffic.



In Perth, a demonstrator has reportedly been arrested for trespassing outside Seven West Media, the owner of The West Australian newspaper, which published a blank front page for demonstrators to use as a placard.



Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has defended people's right to protest, but said: "I don't know that shutting the city down necessarily wins you many friends".



In Sydney, protestors dressed as bees "swarmed" Sydney's Hyde Park to demand "our leaders take strong action on climate change so that we have a future in farming in this country".



Peter Matthison - a bee-keeper and avocado farmer from the NSW mid-north coast - said he had no option but to take action.



Organisers said he was later arrested alongside a handful of other protestors.



On Monday, the first day of the week-long protests, 38 people were arrested in Sydney and 10 in Melbourne.

