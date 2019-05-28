TODAY |

Clearest-ever moving footage of Queen Victoria discovered in New York museum archive

1 NEWS
More From
World
Arts and Culture
UK and Europe
North America

What's believed to be the clearest moving footage of Britain's Queen Victoria has been discovered in the film archive at a museum in New York.

The importance of the piece of film went unrealised until a curator from the British film institute saw it earlier this year.

The Queen was filmed on her last trip to Ireland in 1900.  It is believed to be the last time she was filmed before her death less than a year later.

The footage had been stored for decades in New York's Museum of Modern Art.  It was only when Bryony Dixon, a curator with the British film institute, was shown it that the historical significance was realised.

"I nearly fell off my chair because I'd never seen Victoria in close-up before.

"It is completely unique because you can see the Queen's face for the first time properly since 1900, since this was shown.. ...you can see her expressions, you can see her in movement, rather than just as a stiff portrait or a still photograph," Ms Dixon says.


    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The film was discovered in New York by a curator from the British Film Institute earlier this year. Source: BBC
    More From
    World
    Arts and Culture
    UK and Europe
    North America
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:22
    Thirteen of the injured are children. The attacker is also in a critical condition after stabbing himself.
    Multiple people stabbed, including 13 children, in deadly Tokyo bus stop attack
    2
    ANZ snafu sees some customers experiencing duplicate transactions today
    3
    Thunder, rain and possible tornadoes forecast for today
    4
    Benny Haerewa
    Man who killed 4-year-old James Whakaruru 20 years ago admits 11 more charges
    5
    Drugs, firearms and cash recovered as part of a police investigation into two drug syndicates in Wellington.
    Over $1m in assets seized, 35 arrested and 200 charges expected in meth investigation
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE
    01:03
    Oklahoma’s governor toured the area, saying it was "unbelievable anybody could survive".

    Footage shows Oklahoma tornado's deadly power - 'unbelievable anybody could survive'
    Britain's Prince William, second left, and former footballer John Carew, right, celebrate after Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi scored his side's first goal of the game during the English Championship Play-off soccer final between Aston Villa and Derby County at Wembley Stadium, London, Monday, May 27, 2019. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

    Prince William delighted as Aston Villa ends three-year Premier League exile with playoff win against Derby
    01:54
    Despite efforts to flatter him, the US President has been batting away the issue of North Korea.

    During Japan visit Trump says he's not 'personally bothered' by North Korea missile tests
    00:30
    The man, 65, was swimming off Ka’anapali Beach Park area of Maui when the attack happened.

    California man dies after being attacked by shark while swimming in Hawaii