TODAY |

Claude Monet haystack painting fetches $168.4 million at NY auction

Associated Press
More From
World
Arts and Culture
North America

One of Claude Monet's iconic paintings of haystacks has fetched a record $168.4 million at an auction in New York.

Monet's "Meules" sold at Sotheby's sale of Impressionist & Modern Art last night.

The auction house says it's a world auction record for the artist and the first work of Impressionist art to cross the $100,000 threshold at auction.

The 1890 painting is one of only four works from Monet's acclaimed "Haystacks" series to come to auction this century, and one of only eight examples remaining in private hands.

The 17 others reside at museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Art Institute of Chicago.

The previous owners had purchased the painting in 1986 for $3.85 million.

Sotheby's did not provide any details on the new buyer.

This undated photo provided by Sotheby's shows Claude Monet's painting titled "Meules." The painting, one of Monet's iconic paintings of haystacks, has fetched a record $110.7 million at an auction in New York. The 1890 painting sold at Sotheby's sale of Impressionist & Modern Art Tuesday night, May 14, 2019. (Courtesy Sotheby's via AP)
This undated photo provided by Sotheby's shows Claude Monet's painting titled "Meules." Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Arts and Culture
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke skulls a cold beer during day two of the Fifth Test match in the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke dies, aged 89
2
Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
3
Ethan Bryant posted online seeking the culprits – and was soon tipped off.
'That's how it's done' - Tauranga workshop owner tracks down alleged thieves and reclaims stolen goods
4
Woman charged with murder after CCTV captures man being shoved off Las Vegas bus
5
Talula Hodder and her son Theodore, who received a letter from the IRD about his earnings despite on being seven months old.
IRD error leads to babies being sent income tax letters
MORE FROM
World
MORE
All Blacks' Sonny Bill Williams during an All Blacks training session ahead of the third and final All Blacks v France test match at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 21 June 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Canadian rugby league club still pursuing SBW, eyeing All Black as one of 10 'superstars' they hope to sign
Exercise (file picture).

Food, exercise best bet to avoid dementia, rather than popping vitamins - World Health Organisation
Fiona Kidman.

'Urgently relevant': Dame Fiona Kidman wins fiction prize at Ockham New Zealand Book Awards

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2008 file photo, actor Tim Conway poses with his award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on "30 Rock" in the press room at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Conway, the stellar second banana to Carol Burnett who won four Emmy Awards on her TV variety show, has died, according to his publicist. He was 85. Conway died Tuesday morning, May 14, 2019, after a long illness in Los Angeles, according to Howard Bragman, who heads LaBrea Media. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Comedian Tim Conway, of The Carol Burnett Show, dies aged 85