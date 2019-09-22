TODAY |

Clashes as protesters try to revive yellow vest movement in Paris

Associated Press
Clusters of anti-government protesters and troublemakers on Saturday (local time) repeatedly scuffled with police Paris, who responded with tear gas as the yellow vests tried to revive their movement against perceived economic injustice and French President Emmanuel Macron's government.

Bins were set on fire in the streets, as police in riot gear moved in to disperse the crowd.

Several calls for protests in Paris were issued on Saturday by yellow vest supporters, environmental activists and a far-left workers union.

Authorities deployed more than 7,000 officers and banned protests in a large central area including the presidential palace, government and parliament buildings, the Champs-Elysees, the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame Cathedral.

Paris police said at least 152 people were arrested. Over 300 people received 135-euro (NZ$237.63) fines for demonstrating in a banned area.

More than 152 people were arrested as police in riot gear moved in to disperse the crowd. Source: Associated Press
