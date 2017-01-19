 

Clashes as Israeli security forces demolish homes

Source:

Associated Press

Israeli security forces demolished houses in the southern Bedouin village of Umm al-Hiran on Wednesday.

The incident took place as protesters were demonstrating against the court-ordered demolition of illegally constructed buildings in Israel.
This happened hours after an Israeli Arab rammed his vehicle into a group of police officers, killing one of them before he was shot dead during clashes in southern Israel.

The court-ordered demolition of illegally constructed buildings in Umm al-Hiran threatened to further strain relations between the government and Israel's Arab minority.

Israeli Arab lawmaker Dr. Ahmed Tibi, who was at the site of the demolition, said that there was no need for Israeli authorities "to relate to us as enemies."

In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on lawmakers to stop inciting to violence.

Wednesday's evacuation plans involve a long-running dispute between Israel and Umm al-Hiran.

Israel moved part of a Bedouin clan to the state-owned land 60 years ago, but now wishes to relocate the remaining residents to a government-designated Bedouin township.

An adjacent part of the village slated for future demolition is zoned for a new development catering to religious Jewish families with ties to the West Bank settlement movement.

Arabs make up a fifth of Israel's population. They enjoy full citizenship but frequently face unfair treatment in areas like jobs and housing.

