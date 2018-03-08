 

Clarke Gayford pulls out dance moves with Cook Island performer

She tried, unsuccessfully, to teach him some moves.
Senior Station Officer Mark McGill says the flooding in Rissington can't be fought back – and the forecast is for more rain.

LIVE UPDATES: School and campground evacuated in Napier as nearly 291mm of rain causes chaos in Hawke's Bay region


A GFS/NCEP/US National Weather Service visualisation of Cyclone Hola''s predicted location at 7am, Monday March 12.

Cyclone Hola strengthens to powerful Category-4 storm, could bring 100km winds to North Island Sunday or next week

Marthinus Swart was one of the last drivers allowed on the SH5 this morning before it closed due to surface flooding.

Raw video: Work colleagues take dramatic drive on flooded Napier-Taupo highway before it shut as torrential rain batters Hawke's Bay

The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.

Watch: 'You f****** sook' - new vision of Warner v de Kock spat emerges

The Australian batsman was snapped provoking Quinton de Kock.

Watch: Just-released CCTV footage captures David Warner instigating vicious South African spat

1 NEWS US Correspondent Rebecca Wright has all the action from the red carpet.

The Shape of Water takes out Best Picture at the 90th Oscars ceremony in LA

the film was a big winner on the night taking out four awards, including Best Director for Guillermo del Toro.

The alarming figures come as 2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.

Despite great strides being made, women take backwards step when it comes to senior workplace positions

2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.

The people surrounding Te Waikoropupu are seeking a Water Conservation Order to stop mining and irrigation of the land.

Golden Bay iwi fear NZ's largest freshwater spring will be 'ruined' by bottling proposal

The people surrounding Te Waikoropupu are seeking a Water Conservation Order to stop mining.



 
