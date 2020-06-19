Claims dead people voted in US election false, fact check finds

Widespead theories about voter fraud spread across social media following the US election and have been widely claimed by Donald Trump.

mail-in ballots are processed at the Chester County Voter Services office in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Source: Associated Press

But claims including dead people's identities used in Pennsylvania and people using women’s maiden names being used without their knowledge to cast votes in other states are being disputed by election officials.

They say there's no evidence that dead people voted in Pennsylvania.

Election experts say false claims about dead voters come up every election. One tweet that repeated the false claim stated: “These are some of the people who voted in #PA...840 were 101 years old or older, 39 lived through the Civil War, 45 were born in the 1800s.”

The tweet had over 18,000 retweets. Pennsylvania’s Office of Attorney General refuted claims that votes were cast through deceased people.

“A similar complaint was brought before a PA court -- and soundly rejected,” the office said in a statement. “The court found no deficiency in how PA maintains its voter rolls, and there is currently no proof provided that any deceased person has voted in the 2020 election.”

Top officials say 2020 US election was most secure in nation's history

Some of the claims about dead voters appear to stem from an active federal lawsuit that alleges Pennsylvania failed to “maintain accurate and current voter rolls” that include 21,000 apparently deceased registrants. The Public Interest Legal Foundation, a conservative group based in Indiana, amended the lawsuit on Nov. 5 against Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.

“This case is about ensuring that those deceased registrants are not receiving ballots,” PILF President and General Counsel J. Christian Adams said in a statement. “This case isn’t complicated.”

Election administration experts told The Associated Press that it is common for state voter rolls to include voters with birthdates that make them appear impossibly old, but these are usually explained by human error, software quirks or voter confidentiality issues. When the birthdate is entered, numbers could be accidentally flipped or simply mistyped, according to Tammy Patrick, a former Arizona election official who now works for the Democracy Fund, a foundation that works on voting issues.

Election officials sometimes have reason to assign certain voters a standard birthdate, which may be in the far past. “Some states have a default ‘year of birth’ that they entered for registrations that lacked a year of birth on the old paper forms when voter registration was moved from paper to computer,” Jason Roberts, a professor of political science at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, told The Associated Press.

“Those never get updated and as time goes on the voters with this issue look ‘older’ whether they are or not.” In Pennsylvania, some active voters are listed with the birthdate “01/01/1800.” That date is used for “confidentiality reasons of the registered voters,” such as if they’re victims of domestic violence, according to a state website.

Claims that hundreds of people over 100 voted in Pennsylvania suggest something nefarious, but Matthew Weill, Elections Project director at Bipartisan Policy Center, said that is “not so crazy” in the year 2020. “There are tens of thousands of centenarians in the US,” he said.

Another theory claims that voter fraud has been found after women’s maiden names were used to cast ballots in other states.

The false narrative that women’s maiden names were being used without their knowledge to cast votes in other states circulated with the hashtag #maidengate, and was targeted at states including battlegrounds Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

US Justice Department authorised to probe voter fraud allegations as Trump throws transition into tumult

“Voter fraud strategy discovered. Married women’s maiden name was used to register and stack up extra votes. #MaidenGate,” one tweet said.

Sylvia Albert, director of voting and elections for Common Cause, a nonpartisan election watchdog group, told the AP, “There’s no evidence of this taking place." Jason Roberts, political science professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said that in order to pull off this feat, a voter would have to go into another state and know the address and former name of a person. They would also have to know that the person’s voter registration in the state was not already deactivated.

Numerous safeguards are in place to detect voting fraud like this. “You then have to state their name, state their address and sign an affidavit saying this was you,” Roberts said. “All of this is under penalty of felony, and then vote.” Even then, when a person first registers to vote, a form of ID is typically required. Albert said that under the Help America Vote Act, the first time anyone votes it has to be verified with identification.

"Yes it’s possible for someone’s maiden name to be on the voter rolls during the time in which the name is being changed and the records are being updated,” Albert said. But voting using someone else’s identity is a crime and could not be accomplished by thousands of people in different states. “How are you going to coordinate 10,000 people to do this?” said Roberts.

A claim circulating in Fulton County, Georgia, alleges 132,000 ballots had a “change of address” and the votes are likely to be “ineligible.”

On November 8, false claims surfaced on social media regarding votes in Fulton County, home to the state's capital, Atlanta, where more than 522,000 people cast ballots in the presidential election.

One Twitter user who shared the false information pointed to screenshots of supposed voter files, saying that there were 132,000 change of address notations, or “CoAs” for short.

“We have access to voter files. That is our business,” wrote a Twitter user. “There are ≈132k CoA flags on the rolls in Fulton County, Georgia. First image excludes CoAs, the second does not. It’s not ‘disputed’. It is reality.”

County election officials said the claims did not show an official elections database and were not true. “Fulton County is aware of allegations of 132,000 ballots being ‘flagged,’” Regina Waller, a spokesperson for Fulton County told the AP in an email.

“These claims are simply false and baseless.” She said officials were not able to verify the source of the information “except that it is not any official election database used in Fulton County.” There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.