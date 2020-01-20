TODAY |

Claim 'China speaks for Tonga' at UN criticised

Source: 

A New Zealand-based Tongan lawyer, Nalesoni Tupou, is questioning China's claim it could speak for or represent Tonga at the United Nations (UN).

Tonga and China flags together. Source: istock.com

That comes after Tonga lost its right to vote because of outstanding fees.

Those fees have since been repaid with Tonga's chief secretary, Edgar Cocker, saying there had been an administrative glitch.

At a Chinese reception in Nuku'alofa last week, new Chinese ambassador Cao Xiaolin gave a speech claiming - as a permanent member of the UN Security Council - that "China speaks for Tonga and other developing countries with a view to safeguarding our common interests".

"The exchanges and cooperation in various fields such as infrastructure, economy and trade, agriculture, fishery, health, education and culture have tightened the close ties between our two peoples, boosted economic development, improved people's livelihood and brought tangible benefits to them," he said.

He described the aid provided by China to Tonga as "sincere and selfless".

The ambassador also said the two countries were like-minded partners in international affairs, sharing similar positions on many regional and international issues.

However, Mr Tupou objected to the suggestion that China could represent Tonga if the country lost its right to vote.

Mr Tupou questioned what Tonga's common interests with China were, saying it looked like China was working to become the mind that thinks for Tonga, influencing Tonga's objectives.

Tonga was a nation of its own and not a province of China, unless the Tongan government had already given approval and endorsements for China to deliver to the UN as its voice, said Mr Tupou.

rnz.co.nz

World
Pacific Islands
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:46
Tensions escalate between Black Power and Mongrel Mob after weekend shootings, massive brawl
2
Auckland University student creates 'Earth sandwich' with help from man in Spain
3
Could you survive the '80s? TVNZ looking for contestants for new show
4
Russell Crowe shows stunning contrast at his property after Australia bushfires and recent rain
5
US couple together for nearly 65 years die on the same day
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:49

'No other option' - Prince Harry makes first public comments since stepping back from royal duties

01:41

Watch: Space X carries out last major test of crew capsule to carry astronauts
01:44

Thomas Markle claims Meghan and Harry are 'destroying' the royal family
07:04

Companies will 'line up' to do business with Harry and Meghan - royal commentator