 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


'What was the cladding made of?' Boss in charge of cladding on London inferno apartment tells Piers Morgan, 'I don't know'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The director of the company that installed the cladding on the London apartment block which went up in flames, killing at least 12 people, has admitted he doesn't know what the cladding is made of. 

The Kensington apartment went up in an inferno, with 12 confirmed dead and more to come.
Source: ITV

In an interview on Good Morning Britain, Rydon director Andrew Goldman was grilled by Piers Morgan over the material, and if it was flammable. 

There had been a NZD$17.6 million refurbishment of Grenwall Tower over two years, which included installation of exterior cladding, which many have suggested helped quickly spread the fast-moving fire, AAP reported. 

"Almost all witnesses have said they saw the cladding basically firing up, bits of it were just igniting before their very eyes," Mr Morgan said. 

"There will be many other people living in buildings with this type of cladding in this country who want to know what the hell has gone on. Can you us tell what the cladding was made of?"

Mr Goldman said, "I don't know the exact material the cladding was made of, no."

Mr Morgan pressed on.

"Was that cladding made of materials that include combustible materials?"

After pausing Mr Goldman answered: "Where there is a link between the spreading of the fire, the cause of the fire etcetera and the cladding, I don't know."

"There are various different types of cladding and I don’t know the exact specifications. It’s a terrible disaster and again we want to get to the bottom as quickly as possible," he said. 

Mr Goldman insisted the company's work had met health and safety guidelines. 

Similar cladding to that used on the London building was allowed here until the law was tightened in January.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

UK and Europe

01:00
The video shows another woman telling her to keep the door closed for her children.

Video: 'You're not going to be able to breathe' – London fire victim live streams attempt to save residents trapped in 23rd floor inferno

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:10
1
Adam Lambert and his Queen crew reminisce about Freddy Mercury and say they feel they're playing better than ever.

Freddie Mercury's band mates reveal what went on at Queen's 1985 Auckland concert


02:26
2
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Exclusive: Tongan seasonal workers plied underage girls in NZ with drugs, booze before sex

3
Police say a driver was spotted doing a burn out in Mangere East, with an officer in an unmarked police car briefly chasing the driver.

Person dies after fatal Matakohe car crash

00:35
4
All Blacks coach Hansen believes Gatland is calling for more reinforcements from the UK to cover his growing Lions injury list.

'He didn't pick enough of them I suggest': Funnyman Steve Hansen does it again - this time at Warren Gatland's expense

5
Labour’s Kelvin Davis has come up with the idea of a prison run on tikanga Maori values.

Three Auckland Prison officers charged after prison brawl


00:33
Wilson claimed Bauer Media painted her as a serial liar.

Video: Rebel Wilson charms media after huge defamation win

"I didn't deserve it and if they knew me personally, they'd know that I've worked so hard for everything I've ever got."

00:36
Malcolm Turnbull even joked, 'I have this Russian guy' at Australia's Parliament Houses' Mid-Winter Ball.

Watch: Australia's PM roasts Donald Trump with mocking impersonation in leaked video he didn't know was being filmed

Malcolm Turnbull launched into an unflattering satirical tirade of the US President that had his audience in hysterics, at the Parliament Houses' Mid-Winter Ball last night.


02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Exclusive: Tongan seasonal workers plied underage girls in NZ with drugs, booze before sex

The men were sent back to Tonga in disgrace earlier this year.

Two kittens thrown out of car onto Auckland motorway in 'despicable act' - do you know who did it?

One kitten is dead and the SPCA want to find out who did this.


01:00
The video shows another woman telling her to keep the door closed for her children.

Video: 'You're not going to be able to breathe' – London fire victim live streams attempt to save residents trapped in 23rd floor inferno

Rania Ibrham began live streaming on Facebook as the fire raged yesterday. She is still missing.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ