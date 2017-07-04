 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


A city burning: Drone footage captures the destruction and fire in Mosul

share

Source:

Associated Press

The footage shows the destruction inside Mosul's old city as Iraqi forces battle ISIS.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Middle East

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
Judge David Harvey says disseminating other people's statements could leave you liable to legal action.

Retired judge warns public after Paula Bennett threatens lawsuit over online post

00:21
2
The All Blacks superstar will have plenty of time to enjoy with his family as he sits on the sidelines.

Watch: SBW gets over four-week ban for brutal hit by having cuddles with adorable daughter Imaan

00:31
3
Archdeacon Martin Robinson is welcoming 30 new social homes in the Hutt Valley, but says it's not going to stem demand.

Watch: Some Kiwis choosing 'to go back to prison' to escape winter cold, says religious leader


00:30
4
A teenage girl admitted killing young Bethany Rough.

Video: Sister of seven-year-old murder victim's heart-breaking words – 'inside you really don't wanna be smiling'

5

Extra security in place as Timaru Hospital placed on lockdown

00:31
Archdeacon Martin Robinson is welcoming 30 new social homes in the Hutt Valley, but says it's not going to stem demand.

Watch: Some Kiwis choosing 'to go back to prison' to escape winter cold, says religious leader

"The housing opportunities aren't necessarily there for those folks," says Archdeacon Martin Robinson.


00:44
Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

The parade will travel down Auckland's Queen St before heading out to sea for a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.

Laura Langman likely to miss Silver Ferns' Commonwealth Games campaign after re-signing with Sunshine Coast

Langman was a key figure for the Lightning side, who won Australia's Suncorp Super Netball series.

02:30
Andrew Little wants a 'closer look' at the prospect of drug reform, but is worried about health issues for younger users.

'Yes I have' - Andrew Little admits trying cannabis, wants answers to health concerns before liberalisation

Labour's leader is worried about cannabis' effects on young minds.


00:54
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling picked the brain of the Croatian great.

Wimbledon legend Goran Ivanisevic gives 1 NEWS his picks for grand slam glory

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling picked the brain of the Croatian great.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ