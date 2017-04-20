Citizenship deadline looms for Aussie senators

Time is ticking for senators to lodge their paperwork on their citizenship credentials.

Source: 1 NEWS

Senators have until close of business today to publicly disclose details of their Australian citizenship, renunciation of foreign ties and family history.

Senators' citizenship details will be published online on Monday afternoon.

House of Representatives members will have until next Tuesday to lodge their family history and citizenship documents and the details will be published later in the week.

Meanwhile, former senators Jacqui Lambie, Stephen Parry and Skye Kakoschke- Moore, are facing a High Court hearing on December 8 after discovering they held dual citizenship.