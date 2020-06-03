Citing Covid-19, police in Australia seek court injunction to halt Black Lives Matter protests

New South Wales police are taking legal action to stop a proposed Black Lives Matter protest in Sydney this weekend after the premier said it couldn't be held safely during the coronavirus crisis.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Supreme Court challenge will be heard this afternoon with the police commissioner seeking an injunction on the grounds the rally would breach Covid-19 health orders.

"All of us have given up so much and worked so hard to make sure we get on top of the virus," Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters today.

"What this protest has turned into is a flagrant disregard of the health rules. We can't afford to have exceptions for anyone."

The Liberal leader said the protest initially proposed by Black Lives Matter organisers was far smaller than that which was now scheduled for tomorrow.

She said while she empathised with how people felt about the issue but asked them to express their views in a Covid-19 safe manner, for example on Facebook.

READ MORE Three cops charged over death of George Floyd make first court appearance

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said if the court action was successful and hundreds of thousands of people turned up in contravention of any Supreme Court order "then obviously all of the police powers available to us can be used".

"But we would much rather see a peaceful outcome," he said.

Greens MP David Shoebridge told AAP: "Whatever the police say, thousands of people will attend tomorrow."

"What's needed now is cooperation, understanding and peacefully working together, not court orders and the implicit threat of more police violence," he said.

But Health Minister Brad Hazzard said there only needed to be a few people in a large crowd with coronavirus to undo months of hard work limiting the virus' spread.

Under current restrictions, up to 20 people can attend weddings and up to 50 can go to funerals, places of worship, restaurants, pubs and cafes.

READ MORE Disturbing video shows New York cops appearing to beat cyclist with batons

Householders are allowed up to five visitors and outdoor gatherings are restricted to 10 people.

Saturday's rally in central Sydney is being held to protest the deaths of Aboriginal people in custody and is in solidarity with those outraged in the United States by the alleged murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

NSW police minister David Elliott earlier on Friday said anyone seeking to gather during a pandemic was "certifiably insane" and "nuts".

"If you attend a mass gathering and then expose any disease to a loved one, someone who is vulnerable, the elderly, you've acted completely inappropriately," Mr Elliott told 2GB Radio.

Four new Covid-19 cases were reported in state on Friday. All were returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

READ MORE Govt needs to 'trust Māoridom' to fix worrying justice, policing issues - Race Relations Commissioner

The state has recorded 3110 cases to date and no one is currently in intensive care. Nine days have passed without community transmission of Covid-19 in NSW.

Meanwhile, the South Australian police commissioner has granted permission for a Black Lives Matter protest to proceed in Adelaide, calling it a "unique and extraordinary" event.

Up to 4,000 people are expected to gather in Victoria Square on Saturday before marching through the city in support of the global calls for justice.

Commissioner Grant Stevens says the exemption from emergency provisions will allow the event to go without breaching Covid-19 restrictions, but those taking part must still be mindful of their own health and the health of others.

He said protesters were urged to abide by social distancing rules as far as possible and ensure proper hygiene is in place.