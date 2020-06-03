Citing Covid-19, Australian police successfully ban Black Lives Matter protests



New South Wales' highest court has effectively banned a protest on Aboriginal deaths in custody that was expected to draw thousands to the Sydney CBD because it breached coronavirus restrictions.

About 5,000 people were expected to rally at the Sydney Town Hall tomorrow in honour of US man George Floyd and Australian man David Dungay Jr.

However, Supreme Court Justice Des Fagan has tonight ruled the Stop All Black Deaths in Custody rally, organised by Raul Bassi, was not an authorised public assembly.

Justice Fagan said he appreciated the issue and that it was designed to be concurrent with similar events in other countries.

"I don't diminish the importance of the issues and no one would deny them in normal circumstances," he said.

"No one denies them that but we're talking about a situation of a health crisis."

Other countries hadn't respected coronavirus and had suffered "markedly worse" than Australia, he said.

Australians had also given up their livelihoods, pursuits, endeavours and rights to worship to help halt the spread of Covid-19, the judge said.

"Everyone has given up a lot in order to defeat the disease on the basis that this is best advice health officials have given us," he said.

Mr Bassi said he and police agreed yesterday the protest could go ahead.