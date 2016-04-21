 

Circus training school employees charged with torture of three young boys in Australia

Seven people, including a teenage girl, from a Blue Mountains circus training school in New South Wales are in police custody charged with the ongoing sexual and physical torture of three young boys over a two-year period.

Four women, two men, and a 17-year-old girl were arrested on Monday night by detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad operating under Strike Force Baillieu.

Police say the group sexually and physically abused the three boys under the age of eight, who were known to them, between 2014 and 2016 in the Blue Mountains.

All of the people charged have connections to The Arcade Circus, a Katoomba- based business that catered to children with and without disabilities, according to News Ltd today.

The alleged abuse by some members of the group included sadistic "blood rituals".

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad established Strike Force Baillieu last July to investigate reports of sexual and physical abuse of three boys.

All seven were refused bail to appear in various courts today. They are facing a total of 127 offences between them.

A 17-year-old girl, an 18-year-old Katoomba man and a 20-year-old Canterbury woman will appear at a children's court.

Two women, one aged 26 and another 58, and a 52-year-old man - all from Katoomba - will appear at Penrith Local Court. A Canterbury woman, 29, will appear at Burwood Local Court.

The charges range from assault and kidnapping to aggravated sexual assault in company (child under 10) to using a child under 14 to make child abuse material.

Australia

