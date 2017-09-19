Cincinnati Zoo replaces Harambe with first gorilla since controversial killing

Cincinnati Zoo have added their first new gorilla since the controversial death of Harambe in 2016.

Mshindi, pronounced muh-SHIN-dee, is a 29-year-old western lowland silver back gorilla that was relocated from Louisville Zoo.

Cincinnati Zoo made worldwide headlines last year, after a three-year-old boy climbed into their gorilla enclosure, prompting workers to shoot and kill Harambe the silver back gorilla.

Harambe's death led to global mourning and internet fame for the deceased gorilla.