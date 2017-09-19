 

Cincinnati Zoo replaces Harambe with first gorilla since controversial killing

Cincinnati Zoo have added their first new gorilla since the controversial death of Harambe in 2016.

Mshindi is a 29-year-old western lowland silver back gorilla that was relocated from Louisville Zoo.
Mshindi, pronounced muh-SHIN-dee, is a 29-year-old western lowland silver back gorilla that was relocated from Louisville Zoo.

Cincinnati Zoo made worldwide headlines last year, after a three-year-old boy climbed into their gorilla enclosure, prompting workers to shoot and kill Harambe the silver back gorilla.

Harambe's death led to global mourning and internet fame for the deceased gorilla.

Mshindi will be introduced to Cincinnati Zoo's two female gorillas, Chewie and Mara, after becoming acclimated to his new surroundings, ABC News reports.

A CBS 4 News viewer named Dan was the man who gave the Cincinnati Zoo gorilla, killed at the weekend, its name in the late 1990s.

'Harambe! It means caring, pulling together' - archive footage reveals how stunning zoo gorilla got its name

