Church warns of downfall of Samoa Government over tax

The Samoa government's decision to tax the head of state and church ministers is the beginning of the "downfall" of the administration, according to a local church.

Samoan Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi. Source: 1 NEWS

The claim was made during the general debate at the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa's general assembly at Malua.

The debate took place before the general assembly took a vote on the tax issue, where they decided to reject the law.

The media was not allowed inside the assembly but a recording of the debate obtained by the Sunday Samoan proves the extent of the church's opposition to the law.

One senior minister said the Government's decision will be the downfall of the current administration.

He said church ministers should never pay taxes.

The minister added that he does not want the issue to lead to the downfall of the Government but if Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi insists, then so be it.

Another member suggested that there should be a set amount of money the church can pay to the Government.