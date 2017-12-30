 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Church left riddled with bullet holes after deadly gun attack in Egypt

share

Source:

Associated Press

At least nine people were killed in the attack on Mar Mina Church in Cairo.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Surgical equipment used during the operation

Woman sues over nude photos taken of her on operating table


02:20
2
National warns the changes could result in added costs for business and therefore job losses.

Business leaders brace for impact of new employment law changes

3

Members of the public help lone police officer make arrest in Wellington

02:10
4
The letter has gone global and was prompted by a spate of farmer suicides in New Zealand.

Auckland man 'overwhelmed and humbled' by reaction to his heartfelt open letter of thanks to Kiwi farmers

02:20
5
They say "gaming disorders" can severely impact mental well-being, jobs and relationships.

World Health Organisation to classify excessive gaming as mental health condition by next year

02:20
They say "gaming disorders" can severely impact mental well-being, jobs and relationships.

World Health Organisation to classify excessive gaming as mental health condition by next year

Kiwi experts have also warned of the dangers from too much time spent in front of a screen.

02:15
Joy Cowley.

Much loved children's author Joy Cowley leads New Year Honours list

Cowley is among 26 Kiwis being recognised for their contribution to arts and culture this year.

02:10
The letter has gone global and was prompted by a spate of farmer suicides in New Zealand.

Auckland man 'overwhelmed and humbled' by reaction to his heartfelt open letter of thanks to Kiwi farmers

Mr Shirtcliffe said he had no idea how far this was going to go, with the letter shared all around the world.


02:22
Buddy’s is one of the most shocking animal abuse cases investigated by the SPCA in 2017.

Three-legged Christchurch dog lives happy life with new family after severe abuse

Buddy's is one of the most shocking animal abuse cases investigated by the SPCA in 2017.

01:26
The 22 victims include an off-duty cop, heroic aunty, children, teens, and mothers.

1 NEWS NOW's moments from 2017 that made us cry

Health battles, terror attacks and a 10-year-old's pain about her name being mispronounced tugged at our heartstrings.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 