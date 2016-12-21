'The Christmas tree and TV were swaying' - East Timor quake felt as far away as Darwin

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake which struck today near East Timor was felt as far afield as Darwin in Australia.

A USGS map showing the epicentre location of a 6.7 quake off the coast of East Timor on December 21. Source: USGS

The quake struck about 11.17am local time at a depth of about 180km in the Banda Sea off Indonesia.

Nine News reported that Northern Territory residents felt the shaking, with some taking to Facebook to report the tremor.

"In Humpty Doo. Thought someone was shaking the couch but no one is here but me, and the Christmas tree and TV were swaying," one woman wrote.

Another man said it was "the most intense tremor I have experienced in Darwin in more than 30 years. Yikes!"