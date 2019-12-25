TODAY |

Christmas reprieve over: New heatwave warnings for NSW reignite fire dangers

Source:  AAP

Soaring temperatures and dry winds are forecast to elevate the bushfire danger in parts of NSW as "severe" heatwave conditions build across the state.

A firefighter controls a backburn near Mangrove Mountain, north of Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Source: Associated Press

Two firefighters were killed and as many as 100 houses destroyed when bushfires ripped through NSW on Thursday and Saturday last week.

Firefighters have used milder conditions in recent days to strengthen containment lines.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Rose Barr says a severe heatwave will start building in southern parts of NSW today.

"Between Thursday and Saturday we are starting to see severe heatwave conditions in the southern parts of the state, extending over a more significant area of NSW into the weekend and next week," she told AAP.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The wet weather has fallen to the North and West of Sydney Source: 1 NEWS

"Some areas are forecast to reach extreme heatwave conditions.

"With the increasing heat and winds, the fire danger will worsen into the new week, with Monday and Tuesday most likely to be the most significant fire weather days."

More than 1700 firefighters were in the field on Christmas Day, slogging away to strengthen containment lines before the dangerous weather arrives.

Your playlist will load after this ad

More than 900 properties have been destroyed to date. Source: 1 NEWS

Fire danger ratings are very high today for the ACT, the greater Hunter, the central and southern ranges, the northern and southern slopes and northwestern NSW.

There is a high fire danger rating from the far south coast up to Sydney, with a low-moderate danger rating in western parts of the state.

World
Australia
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Popular Auckland beach closed after 'large' shark sighting
2
Photos: Queen joined at Christmas church service for the first time by Prince George, Princess Charlotte
3
Live: Boult strikes as Black Caps make dream start to the Boxing Day Test
4
After plea for public's help, police locate Kapiti Coast woman missing since yesterday
5
'What a legend' - Ross Taylor given Christmas gift to remember ahead of Boxing Day Test
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Notre Dame rector: 50% chance the fragile, fire-damaged cathedral might not be saved
02:27

San Francisco cafes banishing disposable coffee cups, and some in NZ following suit

Trumps wish Americans 'Merry Christmas' as they mark holiday in Florida

Kensington Palace offers glimpse of family life for young royals with adorable new photo