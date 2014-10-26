TODAY |

'Christmas miracle' for down-on-her-luck Florida waitress who received $3000 tip

Source:  Associated Press

A Florida waitress who had just depleted her bank account to make a car repair received a NZ$3000 tip on Christmas Eve from regulars with whom she had shared her financial woes.

US money

Lynette Baio said the couple left her a check with the eye-popping amount earlier this week. Baio has worked at the Speggtacular in Clearwater for five years.

Last month, Baio spent NZ$3000 on a car repair, and the topic came up in conversation with the couple a few weeks ago. When they returned for dinner Christmas Eve, they left the check as a tip, along with a message that said “Merry Christmas and restore your savings. God bless you.”

“They started to walk out and I picked it up and I was like, 'What?' and I started crying and he started crying and she starting crying and it was just totally amazing," Baio told Tampa television station WTVT.

Thanks to the tip, Baio was able to buy gifts for family members and friends.

“It’s a Christmas miracle to me," Baio said.

